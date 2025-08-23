Currie Cup result: Cheetahs survive Lions’ second half surge

The Cheetahs next host Griquas on Thursday in Bloemfontein, while the Lions face the Vodacom Bulls at Ellis Park.

The Cheetahs returned to the top of the Currie Cup log with a thrilling win against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Coach Frans Steyn’s side triumphed 47-31 but were given a real scare by the visitors, who fought back from 33-12 down after 50 minutes to close the gap to just two points.

The result moved the Cheetahs above the Boland Cavaliers on points difference, while the Lions slipped from third to fourth.

The Lions suffered an early setback when flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela was yellow-carded for a high tackle. With the visitors down to 14, hooker Marko Janse van Rensburg twice powered over from lineout mauls before winger Prince Nkabinde burst down the right touchline to score, giving the Cheetahs a 19-0 lead.

The Lions were reduced to 14 again on the half-hour mark when lock Ruben Schoeman was sin-binned for collapsing a maul in the red zone, and Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies struck for the bonus-point try.

The visitors hit back with tries either side of half time – from fullback Gianni Lombard and hooker Morne Brandon – to cut the deficit to 14 points.

Replacement Michael Annies crossed to put the Cheetahs 33-12 ahead, but the Lions roared back with three tries in quick succession. Winger Angelo Davids, scrumhalf Nico Steyn and centre Rynhardt Jonker all crossed to bring them within two points.

The Cheetahs, though, responded decisively.

Lions replacement flyhalf Sam Francis was penalised for a deliberate knock-on spotted by the TMO and the referee awarded a penalty try. Blommetjies then secured the victory with his second of the day.

The Cheetahs next host Griquas on Thursday in Bloemfontein, while the Lions face the Vodacom Bulls at Ellis Park.

CHEETAHS – Tries: Marko Janse van Rensburg (2), Prince Nkabinde, Clayton Blommetjies (2), Michael Annies, penalty try. Conversions: Cohen Jasper (2), Blommetjies (3).

LIONS – Tries: Gianni Lombard, Morne Brandon, Angelo Davids, Nico Steyn, Rynhardt Jonker. Conversions: Sam Francis (3).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.