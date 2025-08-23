Currie Cup result: Sobahle shines as Sharks edge WP

Next up for the Sharks is a home clash with log-leaders Boland while Province are back in Cape Town to host the Pumas.

Winger Phikolomzi Sibahle spearheaded the attack as the Sharks beat Western Province at a slippery Kings Park on Friday night to register their first win of the 2025 Currie Cup.

The 29-21 result consigned WP to last place, the only team in the competition still without a win.

The Cape side started the better of the two, running in two unanswered tries through loose forward Paul de Villiers and Maties scrumhalf Ezekiel Ngobeni. Flyhalf Kyle Smith was successful with both conversions to give WP a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

But Sobahle soon stormed over for the home side’s first try and the twinkle-toed speedster was prominent with ball in hand, making 10 carries on the night.

Junior Bok flyer Jaco Williams dotted down on the stroke of half time, flyhalf Jean Smith reducing the deficit to two points at the break.

The Sharks took control of the second half, with forwards Lee-Marvin Mazibuko and Batho Hlekani each crossing the whitewash while Smith added a penalty eight minutes from time to deny WP a losing bonus point.

Replacement back Brendan Venter scored Province’s only try in the second 40.

The result doesn’t do much in terms of the overall log, but it does now see the Sharks leapfrog WP into seventh place.

Next up for the Sharks is a home clash with log-leaders Boland while Province are back in Cape Town to host the Pumas.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.