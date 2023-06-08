Cheslin Kolbe signs with Japanese team, Suntory Sungoliath

By sarugbymag

Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath have officially confirmed the signing of Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe from the 2023-24 season.

The announcement ends much furore after reports of a ‘mega-deal’ for Kolbe to rejoin the Stormers following the announcement of his Toulon exit.

On Wednesday, Western Province Rugby moved to clarify that no formal offer had been made to the 29-year-old or his representatives to join the inaugural URC champions.

Recent media reports have suggested that the World Cup winner was made an offer to return to Cape Town, but a WP Rugby spokesperson explained that these engagements did not progress beyond initial exploratory conversations.

‘Excited’

“I’m so excited to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year’s World Cup,” Kolbe said in a statement.

“This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I’d like to thank everyone who made the move possible.

“Suntory is a team with an impressive history, and I am looking forward to making new memories with the team over the seasons ahead. To the fans, I hope to put in some performance that you can all enjoy. See you soon!”

