Cheslin Kolbe saga: WP say no offer made to star, wife Layla angered by reporting

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Western Province Rugby (and the Stormers) have denied they made a R15 million per year offer to 2019 World Cup winning wing Cheslin Kolbe.

Reports last weekend suggested that Kolbe had turned down such an offer.

Kolbe, who previously played for Western Province and the Stormers, recently agreed terms with his French club, Toulon, to be released early from his contract, due to the financial constraints at the club.

This then led to speculation that the 2019 World Cup star was interested in returning to Cape Town.

No formal offer

It has since emerged that the 29-year-old, who left the Stormers in 2017 for a big-money move to Toulouse, could be set to join Japanese club, Suntory Sungoliath, for a reported R18 million per season.

Kolbe has played 23 Tests for the Springboks and is set to be a part of the squad that will look to defend their title at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

On Wednesday, WP said in a statement that no formal offer was made to Kolbe or his representatives to join the Stormers.

The statement adds that engagements (between the parties) did not progress beyond initial exploratory conversations.

“There was an informal discussion around Cheslin’s availability and interest in joining our squad, but it is important to note that at no point was there a commitment to any figure or contractual details,” said a spokesperson.

“Cheslin Kolbe is one of the premier rugby talents in the world and a proud product of our system, but there was never any formal offer made to him or his representatives.

“We are committed to building on the huge strides that our team has made over the last two seasons by continuing to develop the considerable talent we already have within our system and making strategic acquisitions where necessary.”

‘Sensationalism’

Meanwhile, Kolbe’s wife, Layla, has revealed her unhappiness about how the rugby star has been portrayed in the media.

According to iol.co.za, Layla, writing on social media, said: “I am so sick and tired of having to read articles (about) us that are sensationalised and speculation!

“And we have to just sit back and watch how our name gets tarnished!

“He did not turn down a R15m offer!!! That was not put on the table. Yes the wife spoke out.”