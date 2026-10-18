Ackers praises Bulls backline after big Champions Cup win

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann had special praise for Cheswill Jooste, who overcame illness earlier in the week to score a hat-trick.

Coach Johan Ackermann praised the Bulls’ determination and singled out his backline, including debutants Luan Giliomee and Sango Xamlashe, after their 56-20 win over Stade Français on Saturday.

The Pretoria Union scored eight tries, including a hat-trick by 20-year-old Cheswill Jooste in the Champions Cup pool 4 clash at Loftus.

Utility back Giliomee entered the side after signing from the Sharks mid-season. He has enjoyed a prodigious rise through the Junior Springboks, Blitzboks, Sharks and then the SA A, all since February.

Centre Xamlashe played for the Pumas and Griquas before moving to the Bulls, impressing Ackermann in training.

Both had encouraging performances for the Bulls, especially helping the hosts open their opponents’ defences.

Bulls earn bonus point

“The win is the most important thing, and the bonus point is in the bag too,” Ackermann told SA Rugby Mag.

“But it was a fight. It wasn’t as easy as the scoreline shows.”

He said the Bulls were not clinical in the first half, and conceded too many penalties. But he would take any win in the Pretoria heat.

“I’m proud of the fight of the players. We showed some good signs. A big part of our strength at Loftus is the altitude and the heat, and we back our conditioning.

“We scored the tries we needed to make sure we weren’t chasing the game, and our defence held firm. We didn’t allow their first try until late on. It comes down to fight and determination.”

Bulls backline lights up Loftus

The coach praised his front row for a strong showing – Alu Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Khutha Mchunu all playing until deep into the second half.

But the backline tore up the field.

Giliomee and Xamlashe received mentions while wing Sebastian de Klerk also had “a great game”.

Ackermann said Jooste overcame illness earlier in the week to hit top form for his three tries and man-of-the-match performance.

“He only got in on Thursday, got through training, and we selected him, and he backed it up with a good performance.

“The challenge now [for him] is to stay humble and keep learning. There were still moments he could have made better decisions, but I’m pleased with where he is from a confidence point of view, and how he’s grown since starting senior rugby.”