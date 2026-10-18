Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Ackers praises Bulls backline after big Champions Cup win

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

18 October 2026

04:19 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann had special praise for Cheswill Jooste, who overcame illness earlier in the week to score a hat-trick.

Bulls wing Cheswill Jooste v Stade Français

Bulls wing Cheswill Jooste scored three tries against Stade Français, including one in the first 20 seconds of the game. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Coach Johan Ackermann praised the Bulls’ determination and singled out his backline, including debutants Luan Giliomee and Sango Xamlashe, after their 56-20 win over Stade Français on Saturday.

The Pretoria Union scored eight tries, including a hat-trick by 20-year-old Cheswill Jooste in the Champions Cup pool 4 clash at Loftus.

Utility back Giliomee entered the side after signing from the Sharks mid-season. He has enjoyed a prodigious rise through the Junior Springboks, Blitzboks, Sharks and then the SA A, all since February.

Centre Xamlashe played for the Pumas and Griquas before moving to the Bulls, impressing Ackermann in training.

Both had encouraging performances for the Bulls, especially helping the hosts open their opponents’ defences.

Bulls earn bonus point

“The win is the most important thing, and the bonus point is in the bag too,” Ackermann told SA Rugby Mag.

“But it was a fight. It wasn’t as easy as the scoreline shows.”

He said the Bulls were not clinical in the first half, and conceded too many penalties. But he would take any win in the Pretoria heat.

“I’m proud of the fight of the players. We showed some good signs. A big part of our strength at Loftus is the altitude and the heat, and we back our conditioning.

“We scored the tries we needed to make sure we weren’t chasing the game, and our defence held firm. We didn’t allow their first try until late on. It comes down to fight and determination.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Bulls backline lights up Loftus

The coach praised his front row for a strong showing – Alu Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Khutha Mchunu all playing until deep into the second half.

But the backline tore up the field.

Giliomee and Xamlashe received mentions while wing Sebastian de Klerk also had “a great game”.

Ackermann said Jooste overcame illness earlier in the week to hit top form for his three tries and man-of-the-match performance.

“He only got in on Thursday, got through training, and we selected him, and he backed it up with a good performance.

“The challenge now [for him] is to stay humble and keep learning. There were still moments he could have made better decisions, but I’m pleased with where he is from a confidence point of view, and how he’s grown since starting senior rugby.”

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team European Rugby Champions Cup johan ackermann
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Ramaphosa urges Muslim voters to help shape South Africa’s future
News Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, MK party says he’s ‘healthy and jovial’
Elections 2026 ‘Joburg needs own Madlanga moment,’ Zille says as she vows corruption crackdown [VIDEO]
News ‘If anything happens to my father’: Zuma-Sambudla warns, demands urgent probe
Courts Was Suliman Carrim planning to come back to SA? – Flight tickets, old cases argued in bail battle

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News