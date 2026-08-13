Coetzee to lead formidable Bulls team against All Blacks at Loftus

There are a number of Springboks in the side, including new recruit Curwin Bosch.

Bulls boss Johan Ackerman has picked a formidable side to take on the All Blacks in their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour match at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.

A number of United Rugby Championship team players are in the squad, which will be led by veteran flanker Marcell Coetzee.

The side also includes Willie le Roux, Harold Vorster, Embrose Papier and new recruits Curwin Bosch, Hanro Liebenberg and Thaakir Abrahams.

Jeandre Rudolph, who has also been around for a long time, will add further experience to the pack.

The All Blacks go into the game on the back of tour wins against the Stormers and Sharks.

Following this match in Pretoria, the tourists will turn their attention to the first of four Tests against the Springboks, next weekend at Ellis Park. They also face the Lions in Joburg in the week between the first and second Tests.

The other Tests are in Cape Town, the FNB Stadium and in Baltimore, USA.

The Bulls and All Blacks have faced each other four times previously, dating back to 1949.

The New Zealanders have won three times, with the Bulls’ only win coming in 1976 as the old Northern Transvaal (29-27).

Bulls team: Willie le Roux, Thaakir Abrahams, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Curwin Bosch, Embrose Papier, Jeandre Rudolph, Hanro Liebenberg, Marcell Coetzee (capt), JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Juann Else, Alu Tshakweni. Bench: Jaundre Schoeman, Sti Sithole, Khuta Mchunu, Reinhardt Ludwig, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Katlego Letebele, Hakeem Kunene