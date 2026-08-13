Springboks have options at No 6 and for captain … but if not Siya, then who?

Several candidates can take over at No 6, while there are also captaincy options.

Just how bad is Siya Kolisi’s hamstring injury?

That is the question Springbok rugby fans want answered just days out from the first Test of four against the All Blacks.

The teams meet at Ellis Park next Saturday in the opening Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series. And there is concern that Kolisi, the two-time World Cup-winning captain and inspirational No 6, might be out of the series after picking up another hamstring problem last weekend.

Go for scans

Kolisi, who had only just returned to action after missing out on the Boks’ first three Tests of the year in the Nations Championship because of a hamstring problem, hobbled off the field in the first half against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

He said afterwards it was his “other hamstring” that had caused him problems. He added in a field-side interview with a television reporter: “I hurt my hamstring again, unfortunately, so I will go for a scan and see how it is. It’s really tough, but I can’t be sad about it. There’s nothing I can do now. I just have to go for a scan and see how long I am out for.”

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus had a more positive view, saying: “Siya pulled his hamstring … but it doesn’t look too bad.”

However, earlier this week the Boks called up 39-year-old veteran Deon Fourie to the squad. He, too, has just returned from a long injury layoff, but he performed well for the Stormers against the All Blacks last Friday.

It would appear then Erasmus wants cover at No 6 flank. Fourie can play openside, but is also capable of playing hooker, as he did for the majority of the 2023 World Cup final, when he replaced Bongi Mbonambi early in the game after Malcolm Marx had been ruled out earlier in the tournament.

No 6 jersey up for grabs?

If Kolisi is ruled out – for the whole series or for the first Test or two, depending on the severity of the hamstring injury – the good news is the Boks have options.

Besides Fourie, Erasmus could turn to rookie Paul de Villiers, who performed well in Kolisi’s absence in the early part of the season in the Nations Championship. He didn’t travel to Argentina last week, staying behind in Joburg with several senior players to start preparations for the first Test.

Marco van Staden has also featured prominently for the Boks in recent years and can play openside. He, like Fourie, also covers hooker.

The other big question is who’ll take over the captaincy should Kolisi be ruled out?

Pieter-Steph du Toit led the side earlier this season, but Eben Etzebeth is back after his injury troubles and has done the job before. So, too, has Jesse Kriel.