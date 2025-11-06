Competition for Bok No 10 jersey makes us all better players — Libbok

The Boks are next in action against France in Paris this Saturday.

South Africa flyhalf Manie Libbok said this week that the competition for the Springboks’ No 10 shirt motivates all three contenders for the jersey.

Libbok, 28, is vying for the starting playmaking role against France in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday with the experienced Handré Pollard and exciting youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Pollard, 31, kicked the Boks to the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup titles while 23-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezelu is seen as the leading young flyhalf.

“For us, it’s a healthy competition, first and foremost,” Libbok told reporters.

“It helps all three of us. It helps us to push each other in training every day to be better and get better. I think it’s good,” the 2023 World Cup winner added.

‘Different guys doing different things’

Feinberg-Mngomezelu has broken throug for the Springboks since the first of his 16 Test appearances in June 2024.

Last weekend, he scored two tries in a mercurial performance as the Boks hammered Japan 61-7 in London to begin their November campaign.

Pollard won the first of his 84 caps in 2014 and is a more conservative option than Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezelu.

“There are things that you look at and learn from the other guys. How they go about their business, how they go about their work and what they do on a daily basis,” Libbok added.

“Just trying to add it to your game and try to put it into your preparation and all of that.

“It’s good to have different guys doing different things.

“Do what they do on board and add it to your game and your preparation,” he added.

‘Consider’ Top 14

Earlier this year Libbok was linked to Paris-based Racing 92 before joining Hanazono Kintetsu Liners in Japan for the coming season on a three-year deal. He left the door open to a possible move to the French Top 14.

“Coming to play in France, obviously if the opportunity is there one day, I will definitely consider it,” Libbok said.

“But for now, obviously, I made a decision to go to Japan and go over there and expand my game there.

“Play in a different league, play in a different style of play and just grow my game as much as I can,” he added.

Saturday’s meeting at the Stade de France will be the first time the Springboks, and Libbok, who was in the 2023 squad, return to the French capital since lifting the Webb Ellis trophy two years’ ago.

In 2023, Rassie Erasmus’ direct game plan guided the team to a one-point win over New Zealand in the final. They have lost just four games since that decider.

“We’ve added a few things to our game,” Libbok said.

“But our main way of playing is still the same.

“We just tweak here and there just to expand our capability and give different pictures to the opposition.

“It definitely helped us throughout the past two years, especially with our evolution,” he added.