Kolisi leads Boks in his 100th Test, Rassie hits 50 as head coach

This is the first meeting between the Boks and France since their nail-biting World Cup quarter-final clash in Paris in 2023.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks in his 100th Test, when the world champions take on France in Paris on Saturday night (10.10pm).

Kolisi will become the ninth South African rugby player to reach the mark after Willie le Roux, Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

The match at the Stade de France will also be Rassie Erasmus’ 50th Test in charge as head coach. He took over the reins in 2018, but also served as Director of Rugby during this time, when Jacques Nienaber was head coach.

The Boks go into the game in Paris on the back of a convincing win against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London last week.

This will be the first meeting between the Boks and France since the South Africans won the teams’ World Cup quarter-final match, also at the Stade France, by one-point in a thrilling match two years ago.

Changes after Japan win

In team news, Damian Willemse has been declared fit after hurting his leg a few weeks ago while playing for the Stormers and will run out at fullback, while Jesse Kriel retains the No 13 jersey ahead of Canan Moodie, who featured there regularly during the Rugby Championship.

Also, Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth are the locks, while Boan Venter will start at loosehead prop, with Ox Nche out injured. Thomas du Toit will play tighthead.

Also, for the first time in a long time for major Test, Kwagga Smith misses out on the matchday-23, due to a niggle. Andre Esterhuizen, however, is included, and covers loose forward and midfield.

In all there are six changes to the side that beat Japan.

Kolisi’s 100th Test

Commenting on Kolisi playing in his 100th Test, Erasmus said: “This is a huge milestone for Siya and we are all delighted for him. He is a level-headed player and although this will be a big occasion for him, and a match that we would like to make special for him, he is fully focused on the task at hand, so he won’t allow that to overshadow what he must do on the field.

“This is a huge game, and the entire team knows how determined France will be to make up for the World Cup result, so we’ll celebrate Siya’s achievement after the match. That said, hopefully we can make it a memorable game for him.”

The French team, meanwhile, was named earlier Thursday with Gael Fickou announced as captain. Anthoine Dupont and Gregory Alldritt, who have been the team captains in recent times, are missing through injury.

Springbok team to face France: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Boan Venter.

Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Ruan Nortje, Andre Esterhuizen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok