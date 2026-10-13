Confirmed: Jake White to coach Fiji at 2027 Rugby World Cup

The former Springboks coach won the global showpiece title in 2007.

Fiji appointed Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White on Tuesday to lead the team into next year’s tournament in Australia.

The 62-year-old South African masterminded the Springboks’ 2007 World Cup triumph and went on to coach teams in Australia, South Africa, France and Japan.

He was technical adviser to Tonga before joining the Bulls in Pretoria in 2020 as director of rugby. He stood down last year.

The experienced White “understands what it takes to build a World Cup-winning team”, said John Sanday, chairman of Fijian rugby.

“His experience, leadership and championship mentality are exactly the qualities we want to bring into our preparations for Rugby World Cup 2027,” Sanday said.

White said: “Fiji holds a special place in world rugby.

“There are very few nations where the game means so much to its people, and where the players bring such extraordinary natural ability, courage and passion to the field.”

Rugby’s biggest-ever World Cup kicks off in October next year with a record 24 teams clashing over six weeks in Australia.

Fiji will play their first game against Spain on October 4 at Newcastle Stadium.