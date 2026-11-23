The Springboks may have received the perfect wake-up call thanks to an average year, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

This year could be exactly the wake-up call that the Springboks needed ahead of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, after suffering their worst run of results since before the 2023 World Cup in France.

On Saturday the Boks lost to Ireland, condemning them to back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2022, after falling to France a week earlier, which coincidentally made it the same two opponents who beat them on consecutive weekends four years ago.

It was also their fourth loss of the year, after going down to the All Blacks and Australia previously, and it could get even worse if they lose in the Nations Championship “final” against France, again, at Twickenham on Sunday.

In 2022 the Boks lost five games, but since then they have become the undisputed dominant force in world rugby, losing just six times in 40 internationals, with them going down just twice a year on each occasion.

Solid start

They started the 2026 season on a solid enough note, extending their record to 38 wins in 44 internationals since the start of 2023, before they went down to the All Blacks in the opening game of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

Three wins to clinch the series seemed to indicate that was just a blip, only for an admittedly weakened team to be stunned by the Wallabies in Australia.

A win over Italy at the start of the end-of-year Nations Championship run was then followed by the back-to-back losses. Suddenly the Boks have lost four of their last seven games, and three of their last four.

This indicates that heading into a World Cup year in 2027 that teams around the world are much closer than previously thought, and that the Boks may not be the clear favourites to power their way to an unprecedented third straight World Cup title.

Even if the Boks managed to respond with a win over France this coming weekend, they will have plenty to think about, including an ageing player core, with veterans such as captain Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and others needing to prove they still have what it takes.