Confirmed: Willie le Roux handed Bulls No 10 jersey for Stormers clash

The veteran World Cup winner has mainly played at fullback and occasionally on the wing.

Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Two-time Springbok World Cup winning fullback Willie le Roux will wear the Bulls No 10 jersey when the Pretoria-based team take on the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship match in Cape Town on Saturday (2pm).

With Johan Goosen injured, Le Roux, 35, is set to pull the strings in the eagerly anticipated match.

The versatile backline player started his career on the wing before shifting to fullback. He has, however, regularly filled in as first receiver, for the Boks and Bulls, and has now been backed to actually start in the flyhalf position.

He will go up against Jurie Matthee of the Stormers in Saturday’s derby.

Other team changes

Canan Moodie is also back in the starting team, on the wing, while Devon Williams will play at fullback.

Boeta Chamberlain, who has filled in at flyhalf in place of Goosen in recent times, will play off the bench.

In the forwards, coach Jake White has opted to hand Jan-Hendrik Wessels a rare start at loosehead prop, while Marcell Coetzee will captain the side in the absence of the injured Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortje.

Bulls team: Devon Williams, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marcell Coetzee (capt), JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Boeta Chamberlain, Sebastian de Klerk