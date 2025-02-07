Stormers without key players for URC derby against Bulls

Among the players who won't be part of the match are Manie Libbok and Ruhan Nel.

Jurie Matthee will wear the Stormers No 10 jersey against the Bulls. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers will be without several key first-choice players for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated United Rugby Championship derby against the Bulls in Cape Town (2pm).

Injuries to Ruhan Nel (shoulder), Manie Libbok (knee), JD Schickerling (knee), Neethling Fouche (concussion) and Ali Vermaak (leg) have necessitated some key changes for the match.

The Stormers are currently 12th in the URC table and will move into the top eight with a win, while the Bulls can consolidate their position in third place with a rare away victory in the Cape Town Stadium.

In the key selections, Wandisile Simelane is in midfield with the fit-again Dan du Plessis, while there is an all-new halfback pairing of Jurie Matthee and Stefan Ungerer. Springbok No 9 Herschel Jantjies will play off the bench.

While the loose trio is unchanged from their last match and possess real punch with all three men, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon and Deon Fourie international players, the front row sees Frans Malherbe and Sti Sithole start with Fouche and Vermaak sidelined. JOseph Dweba will be at hooker.

In the second row, Salmaan Moerat will captain the side alongside Ruben van Heerden.

Loss of key players

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that having focused on this match for the last fortnight, his team are determined to rise to the occasion.

“These matches are always high-octane affairs and the fact that we are playing at a packed stadium will elevate it on all fronts,” said Dobson.

“We have lost some key players to injury, but we back the guys coming in and are looking forward to seeing what they can offer.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we enjoy and want to make the most of the opportunity to repay our fans with a top performance on Saturday.”

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Gary Porter, Marcel Theunissen, Herschel Jantjies, Jonathan Roche, Clayton Blommetjies.