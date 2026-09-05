Boks hope continuity and consistency will do trick for them in third Test against All Blacks

The Springboks will have continuity on their side having made just one injury change for the third Test against the All Blacks.

For the first time in a long time the Springboks have made minimal changes to their match 23, ahead of the third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test against the All Blacks at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5:10pm).

The Boks have gotten used to a heavy rotational policy that sees them make multiple changes to their match day squad between Tests, which they did during the Nations Championship earlier this year.

After their first Test loss against the All Blacks at Ellis Park the Boks initially made seven changes to their match 23 for the second Test in Cape Town, which became six after an injury to Handre Pollard ruled him out, but from the second to third Test the Boks have made just one injury enforced change to the playing squad.

One change

Damian Willemse was ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Cheslin Kolbe moving to fullback and Kurt-Lee Arendse coming onto the wing, and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick explained that it is because they are trying to use the series to mirror Rugby World Cup knockouts.

“To be honest about it, the goal for this Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry from the beginning was to treat it like the World Cup playoffs. Even the changes we made after the first game, a few of them were due to injuries,” said Stick.

“So when it comes to continuity the players understood that was the plan and goal for this tournament. Because if you are in this position at the World Cup you are always going to try and play your best possible 23.

“It’s unlucky for some guys, like Paul de Villiers, he is a youngster who has taken his chance (with both hands) and played very well, but Siya (Kolisi) was injured and that is why we made that change when he was fit to play.

“As a coach I really enjoy seeing the youngsters pushing the senior players, and that is the kind of competition we need in our squad. But the reason we have made less changes this week is because of our goal of playing like this is the playoffs.”

Building consistency

Captain Kolisi admitted that the few changes have helped the team build cohesion and consistency over the past two weeks, and they want to take advantage of that.

“It does help us with continuity. It was also my first game back (last weekend), and I have played with these guys quite a lot. But sometimes to train with the same team over a week, then play with them, and train with that same team over another week helps us,” explained Kolisi.

“We have learned things from the previous game and been able to build on that in training with the same group again. But at the same time we know coach Rassie (Erasmus) always has a plan and he tells us it from the beginning.

“So when guys get an opportunity it is great for us. Because then when I am down (injured), I know the next guy who will play is as good as me or better. At the end of the day as long as the team is successful, then it doesn’t matter who is wearing the jersey as we will all be successful as a squad.”