Currie Cup 2023 player to watch: Lubabalo Dobela

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African rugby fans should be excited about former Junior Springbok flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela returning to XVs rugby and Griquas, according to his coach Pieter Bergh.

Dobela is one young player many rugby fans will see for the first time when the 2023 edition of the Currie Cup kicks off on Friday.

Griquas, last year’s losing finalists in Kimberley, entertain neighbours, the Cheetahs, in the opening game at 4pm on Friday.

‘Different dynamic’

Bergh has picked Dobela at flyhalf for the match and is excited about the former Grey High pupil being his team’s general at 10.

“He’s got exceptional speed, and has an ability to play attacking rugby,” said Bergh.

“I hope he gives us a different dynamic in our attack. He’s a player who likes to attack the line, he’s got a good pass on both sides, and he’s a good defender. You can’t play Sevens if you can’t tackle.”

Former Sevens coach Neil Powell hands Lubabalo Dobela his Blitzboks jersey, with captain Siviwe Soyizwapi alongside him in April last year. Picture: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

Dobela previously played for the Cheetahs and also joined the SA Sevens Academy in 2020 from where he made his Blitzboks debut last year. This was after turning out for the Junior Boks in 2018 where he played alongside the likes of Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Wandisile Simelane, Zak Burger and Tyrone Green.

“When I heard Lubabalo had decided to give up Sevens I literally jumped at the opportunity to sign him,” said Bergh. “He’s ready to go in XVs. I’m excited about him.”

‘Skills and vision’

Cheetahs Hawies Fourie knows Dobela well and he also knows what a threat he poses to his team in the Currie Cup opener.

“He’s got a lot of skills. He’s an attacking flyhalf and we’re very aware of his ability,” said Fourie.

“He’s a quality player, and he’s probably learned a lot more having spent time at the Blitzboks. He’s got good hands and vision and hopefully for us he will make a few mistakes on Friday. We’re certainly going to have to try and put him under a bit of pressure.”

At 25, Dobela has got some rugby in him and is one of the players to watch in this year’s Currie Cup.

Besides the Griquas-Cheetahs game on Friday, the Sharks host the Griffons and the Lions entertain WP on Saturday, while on Sunday, the Bulls welcome the Pumas to Pretoria.