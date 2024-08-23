Currie Cup hits business end as teams fight for log positions

The second-placed Lions will be up against the third-placed Cheetahs in what should be an entertaining encounter in Bloemfontein.

Bulls outside back Devon Williams dives over for a try during their Currie Cup match against the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium last week. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The Currie Cup is firmly hitting the business end with teams battling it out for top positions on the log, with just three rounds of pool action remaining before the competition moves into the knockout stage.

The table-topping Bulls kick off the weekend’s action when they host the second from bottom Griquas at Loftus on Friday night and they will be targeting a full house of points to consolidate their position at the summit.

The Bulls are the only unbeaten side left in the competition, having picked up six wins and a draw, and head into the game off a comfortable win against the Pumas, while the Griquas will be buoyed by their big win over the Griffons, but are likely to come up short against the favourites.

The second-placed Lions will be aiming to keep the pressure on the Bulls when they take on the third-placed Cheetahs in what should be a thoroughly entertaining encounter in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.

It is a big game for both teams as they are also trying to secure a home semifinal, which should add to the occasion, as the Lions know if they slip up the Cheetahs could pass them on the log, while the hosts know a loss would see them slip further behind.

‘Cat fight’

“They are definitely going to come out firing and we know what challenges they will bring to the game. I think we are going to need to match their intensity. I think it is going to be quite a loose game,” said Cheetahs director of rugby Frans Steyn ahead of the game.

“All of us are looking forward to the weekend. It is the big cat fight of South Africa. I played here once when they hammered us in the one Currie Cup, so everyone knows it is going to be a big challenge.”

The in-form Sharks face a tricky challenge as they travel to Cape Town to take on their coastal rivals Western Province in their clash on Saturday afternoon.

After a tough start to the season the Sharks have found their feet and have won three and drawn one of their last four games to rise into the top four on the log, and they will want to continue that against the hosts, who have won just two of their seven games this season.

In the other game this weekend the bottom of the table Griffons host the fifth-placed Pumas in Welkom on Sunday afternoon.

The Pumas will know that if Western Province do them a favour against the Sharks they could move into the top four, so they will be targeting a full house of points, while the Griffons, who have lost all seven games this season, will have it all to do if they are to pull off an upset.

Currie Cup fixtures

Friday

Bulls v Griquas – 7.05pm

Saturday

Western Province v Sharks – 3pm

Cheetahs v Lions – 5pm

Sunday

Griffons v Pumas – 3pm