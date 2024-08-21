Lions’ backup men enjoying a superb Currie Cup

The Lions should be immensely proud of their backup players' form in the competition so far, and it should bode well for them going forward.

Lions loose forward Renzo du Plessis powers through the Western Province defence during their 41-22 Currie Cup win at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Lions’ backup players are enjoying a superb Currie Cup campaign so far, with them flying high in second place on the log as they head towards the business end of the competition.

Over the past weekend they beat Western Province 41-22 to notch up their sixth win in seven games to move onto 28 points, keeping in range of the table topping Bulls on 31, while the Cheetahs lurk in third on 24.

It is an impressive showing so far, especially considering how they have fared in the last three editions of the competition where they also largely played their fringe players and juniors during it.

Semifinals push

The Lions finished bottom of the Currie Cup log in 2021 and 2022, while last year they finished sixth on the eight-team log.

This year, however, they have put themselves into a superb position and unless something goes horribly wrong in their final three pool games, they should easily qualify for the semifinals.

They face a very stern test in their next two games which will give them a great indication of where they really stand, with them up against the Cheetahs and Bulls away from home, but they finish the pool stage at home against the bottom feeding Griffons, who they should comfortably beat.

The Lions should be immensely proud of their backup players’ form in the competition so far, and it should bode well for them that many of these players are putting up their hands, ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship (URC) next month.

Lions regulars

A whole host of Lions regulars, such as Sanele Nohamba, captain Marius Louw, Francke Horn, JC Pretorius, PJ Botha, Richard Kriel and others have not played a single minute in the Currie Cup, as they enjoy a well-deserved rest.

Others such as Morne van den Berg, Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe and Ruan Venter have likely only received game time due to them needing to keep up their fitness with them also involved with the Springboks this season.

It has thus almost entirely been the Lions’ fringe players who have been getting the job done and a number of them have impressed and will surely be in the senior team’s plans come the start of the URC.

New stars

Players such as loose forwards Renzo du Plessis and Jarod Cairns, scrumhalf Nico Steyn, wing Tapiwa Mafura and centres Rynhardt Jonker and Kelly Mpeku have been particularly impressive.

Flyhalves Kade Wolhuter and Sam Francis also looked good in their few appearances, but both picked up injuries and will hope to impress if they recover in time down the back end of the competition.

With three pool matches left in the competition, and hopefully a semifinal and final to follow, players still have time to impress the coaching staff and they will hope to continue with their brilliant showing so far in the Currie Cup.