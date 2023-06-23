Currie Cup final: All the team news, information for the big day

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Cheetahs and Pumas have named their teams for the 2023 Currie Cup final, set to take place in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon.

The match between the Cheetahs and Pumas will kick-off at 4pm.

The Cheetahs are hunting a seventh title, while the Pumas, who beat Griquas in the last match in 2022, are looking to go back-to-back for a second title.

Team news

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has made one injury-forced change, in the front row, where Mox Mxoli replaces the concussed Schalk Ferreira, who got injured in last week’s semi-final win against the Bulls.

Ruan Pienaar will again play at flyhalf, with Rewan Kruger at scrumhalf.

The Pumas have retained the same team that beat the Sharks, meaning captain Shane Kirkwood will lead the side from the second row, having shaken off a niggle.

The referee for the match will be Cwengile Jadezweni, who also took charge of last year’s final in Kimberley, and he’ll be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Stephan Geldenhuys. The TMO will be Egon Seconds.

Teams

Cheetahs: Tapiwa Mafura, Daniel Kasende, David Brits, Reinhardt Fortuin, Cohen Jasper, Ruan Pienaar, Rewan Kruger, Friedle Olivier, Siba Qoma, Gideon van der Merwe, Victor Sekekete (capt), Rynier Bernardo, Conraad van Vuuren, Marnus van der Merwe, Nqobisizwe Moxoli. Bench: Louis van der Westhuizen, Alulutho Tshakweni, Hencus van Wyk, Jeandre Rudolph, George Cronje, Daniel Maartens, Siya Masuku, Robert Ebersohn

Pumas: Devon Williams, Andrew Kota, Diego Appollis, Ali Mgijima, Etienne Taljaard, Tinus de Beer, Chriswill September, Kwanda Dimaza, Franna Kleinhans, Andre Fouche, Shane Kirkwood (capt), Deon Slabbert, Simon Raw, PJ Jacobs, Corne Fourie. Bench: Darnell Osuagwa, Etienne Janeke, Dewald Maritz, Malembe Mpofu, Ruwald van der Merwe, Giovan Snyman, Gene Willemse, Wian van Niekerk