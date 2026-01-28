Rugby

SA Rugby announce domestic schedule for 2026: All the dates and participating teams

28 January 2026

Here is what you need to know about the Currie Cup, women's competitions, the SA Cup and the Youth Weeks.

Griquas rugby players

Griquas players celebrate winning the Currie Cup after defeating the Lions in the final at Ellis Park last year. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

SA Rugby have announced a bumper domestic competition schedule for senior and junior teams for 2026, including a Premier Division Currie Cup which will again run from July to September and be contested over one round of fixtures.

The ruling body also announced the women’s competitions, which get under way in February, as well as the SA Cup and Youth Weeks.

There are also plans in place for the establishment of an elite domestic women’s competition, other than the current Super Leagues 1 and 2.

Regarding the SA Cup, which will get going in March, the same 10 teams (minus the four URC franchise teams) that played last season will again be in action.

The competition will kick off on 7 March with a single round of matches, and the final will be staged on 23 May.

The top four teams at the end of the SA Cup league phase will again qualify for the Currie Cup Premier Division, where they will be joined by the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Western Province.

The other six teams from the SA Cup will then contest the annual Currie Cup First Division.

SA Rugby and its member unions, meanwhile, are exploring changes to the men’s age-group provincial competitions, following a thorough review of the current structure. Details will be confirmed in due course, while the SA Rugby U20 Women’s Week for this year is also still in the planning phase.

All fixtures, venues and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course on the SA Rugby website.

2026 SA rugby competition schedule

Currie Cup Premier Division

Participating teams: Bulls, Sharks, Western Province, Lions and the top four qualifiers in the SA Cup
Defending champions: Griquas
Opening round: 18 July (single round of matches with two semi-finals and a final)
Final: 12 September

Currie Cup First Division

Participating teams: The six teams who missed out on the Premier Division at the end of the SA Cup
Defending champions: Griffons
Opening round: 13 June (single round of matches with two semi-finals and a final)
Final: 25 July

SA Cup

Participating teams: Pumas (defending champions), Boland, Border, Eastern Province, Cheetahs, Griquas, Griffons, Leopards, SWD, Valke
Opening round: 7 March (single round of matches with two semi-finals and a final)
Final: 23 May

Women’s Super League 1

Participating teams: Bulls (defending champions), Boland, Border, Eastern Province, Free State, Golden Lions, Sharks, Western Province
Opening round: 15 February (single round of matches with a final)
Final: 4 April

Women’s Super League 2

Participating teams: Pumas (defending champions), Griquas, Griffons, Leopards, Limpopo Blue Bulls, SWD, Valke
Opening round: 4 July (single round of matches with a final)
Final: 22 August

Youth Weeks

U18 Craven Week & U18 Girls Week

Venue: Grey High School, Gqeberha
When: 6 to 11 July

SA Schools matches (boys and girls): 16 July

U16 Grant Khomo Week and & U16 Girls Week

Where: Kearsney College, Durban
When: 29 June to 3 July

