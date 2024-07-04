Currie Cup Premier Division 2024: All you need to know, weekend fixtures
Four matches will get the 2024 edition of the competition under way this weekend.
The Cheetahs are the defending Currie Cup champions in 2024. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images
The 2024 edition of the Currie Cup Premier Division kicks off on Friday with two matches taking place in Kimberley and Durban respectively, while the first round’s other two matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.
The competition will culminate in the annual grand final, on September 21.
Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Currie Cup Premier Division, and the first weekend’s fixtures.
How it works
The competition will be staged over one-and-a-half rounds, followed by two semi-finals and the grand finale.
This season, the eight teams are divided into two groups of four each by virtue of last year’s standings.
The one group will consist of the Cheetahs (No 1 ranked last year), the Bulls (4), Western Province (5) and the Griffons (8), while the second group are the Sharks (ranked No 2), Pumas (3), Lions (6) and Griquas (7).
Teams will play home and away matches within their respective groups plus a single round of games against sides in the opposite group.
In the end, the top four sides on the combined log will progress to the semi-finals on the weekend of September 14 (1 v 4, and 2 v 3), with the two winners set to battle it out for the famous Currie Cup in the September 21 final.
Weekend fixtures
Griquas v Pumas
Date: Friday, July 5
Venue: Suzuki Stadium, Kimberley
Time: 3pm
Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys
TV: Supersport
Sharks v Lions
Date: Friday, July 5
Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
Time: 5.15pm
Referee: AJ Jacobs
TV: Supersport
Cheetahs v Griffons
Date: Saturday, July 6
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
Time: 1pm
Referee: Paul Mente
TV: Supersport
Western Province vs Bulls
Date: Sunday, July 7
Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Time: 3pm
Referee: Griffin Colby
TV: Supersport