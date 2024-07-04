Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

4 Jul 2024

12:31 pm

Currie Cup Premier Division 2024: All you need to know, weekend fixtures

Four matches will get the 2024 edition of the competition under way this weekend.

Cheetahs Currie Cup champions 2023

The Cheetahs are the defending Currie Cup champions in 2024. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

The 2024 edition of the Currie Cup Premier Division kicks off on Friday with two matches taking place in Kimberley and Durban respectively, while the first round’s other two matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

The competition will culminate in the annual grand final, on September 21.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Currie Cup Premier Division, and the first weekend’s fixtures.

How it works

The competition will be staged over one-and-a-half rounds, followed by two semi-finals and the grand finale.

This season, the eight teams are divided into two groups of four each by virtue of last year’s standings.
The one group will consist of the Cheetahs (No 1 ranked last year), the Bulls (4), Western Province (5) and the Griffons (8), while the second group are the Sharks (ranked No 2), Pumas (3), Lions (6) and Griquas (7).

Teams will play home and away matches within their respective groups plus a single round of games against sides in the opposite group.

In the end, the top four sides on the combined log will progress to the semi-finals on the weekend of September 14 (1 v 4, and 2 v 3), with the two winners set to battle it out for the famous Currie Cup in the September 21 final.

Weekend fixtures

Griquas v Pumas

Date: Friday, July 5
Venue: Suzuki Stadium, Kimberley
Time: 3pm
Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys
TV: Supersport

Sharks v Lions

Date: Friday, July 5
Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
Time: 5.15pm
Referee: AJ Jacobs
TV: Supersport

Cheetahs v Griffons

Date: Saturday, July 6
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
Time: 1pm
Referee: Paul Mente
TV: Supersport

Western Province vs Bulls

Date: Sunday, July 7
Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Time: 3pm
Referee: Griffin Colby
TV: Supersport

Read more on these topics

Currie Cup

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics DA Gauteng deputy speaker Refiloe Ntsekhe to resign
Personal Finance Flight prices top R6,000 for Durban July weekend travel
Crime Gauteng cops crack cross-border hijacking syndicate, eSwatini national arrested
Sport Boxing row: A black eye for SA
News MK party to continue court bid to nullify election results

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES