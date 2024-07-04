Currie Cup Premier Division 2024: All you need to know, weekend fixtures

Four matches will get the 2024 edition of the competition under way this weekend.

The 2024 edition of the Currie Cup Premier Division kicks off on Friday with two matches taking place in Kimberley and Durban respectively, while the first round’s other two matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

The competition will culminate in the annual grand final, on September 21.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Currie Cup Premier Division, and the first weekend’s fixtures.

How it works

The competition will be staged over one-and-a-half rounds, followed by two semi-finals and the grand finale.

This season, the eight teams are divided into two groups of four each by virtue of last year’s standings.

The one group will consist of the Cheetahs (No 1 ranked last year), the Bulls (4), Western Province (5) and the Griffons (8), while the second group are the Sharks (ranked No 2), Pumas (3), Lions (6) and Griquas (7).

Teams will play home and away matches within their respective groups plus a single round of games against sides in the opposite group.

In the end, the top four sides on the combined log will progress to the semi-finals on the weekend of September 14 (1 v 4, and 2 v 3), with the two winners set to battle it out for the famous Currie Cup in the September 21 final.

Weekend fixtures

Griquas v Pumas

Date: Friday, July 5

Venue: Suzuki Stadium, Kimberley

Time: 3pm

Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys

TV: Supersport

Sharks v Lions

Date: Friday, July 5

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

Time: 5.15pm

Referee: AJ Jacobs

TV: Supersport

Cheetahs v Griffons

Date: Saturday, July 6

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Time: 1pm

Referee: Paul Mente

TV: Supersport

Western Province vs Bulls

Date: Sunday, July 7

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Time: 3pm

Referee: Griffin Colby

TV: Supersport