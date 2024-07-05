Derby battles to light up opening round of Currie Cup

A number of exciting derbies are set to light up the first round of the 2024 Currie Cup competition which kicks off with two games on Friday afternoon.

SA Cup champions the Griquas host 2023 Currie Cup runners up the Pumas in a repeat of the SA Cup final at Griqua Park in Kimberley, with the hosts looking to continue their good form over the visitors, who will be keen for revenge, after having been beaten twice by them already this year.

URC rivals the Sharks and Lions will then battle it out at Kings Park in Durban, where the hosts will also be eager to get some revenge after the visitors did the double over them in the URC this past season.

On Saturday Currie Cup defending champions the Cheetahs kick-off their campaign against the Griffons in Bloemfontein and they will be looking to get off to a good start.

Full strength

In the SA Cup the Griffons did beat the Cheetahs 36-33 in Welkom, but the Bloemfontein side used that competition to test their depth and give their extended squad a run, and they are now back to full strength for the Currie Cup.

“The Griffons are going to come here to try and prove a point and they did have success against us in the SA Cup. From our side we have worked hard to try and rectify some of the mistakes we made in that game, and we are ready for them,” said Cheetahs coach Izak van der Westhuizen.

“The main focus is we want to play winning rugby and we want to play it our way. We have given a lot of guys an opportunity, so we know our depth and what they can do. So I think some of the older hands have a big job to do now.”

On Sunday Western Province welcome the Bulls to Cape Town to close out the first weekend of Currie Cup action.

Both sides will likely still be smarting and looking for a win after the Stormers were dumped out in the URC quarterfinals while the Bulls were stunned in the final.

Opening weekend fixtures:

Friday

Griquas v Pumas – 3pm

Sharks v Lions – 5:15pm

Saturday

Cheetahs v Griffons – 1:30pm

Sunday

Western Province v Bulls – 3pm