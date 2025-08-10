Currie Cup result: Boland shock Lions in Wellington

Both teams looked to play attacking rugby but were guilty of making numerous errors.

The Boland Cavaliers shocked the Lions 29-10 in an entertaining, yet error-ridden round three Currie Cup match played in Wellington on Sunday afternoon to announce themselves as title contenders in 2025.

Hawies Fourie’s team scored four tries to the two by the Lions, who had comfortably won their two previous matches, at home against Western Province and the Sharks.

And after the Bulls’ loss on Saturday (to the Pumas), who were also unbeaten going into round three, there are no longer any unbeaten teams in this year’s competition and the top six of the eight-team log is as tight as it can get.

The Pumas, Cheetahs and Boland are on 11 points each, while the Lions, Griquas and Bulls are on 10 points each.

The Cavaliers secured their bonus point late on thanks to a try by replacement Juan Mostert, who made a big impact. Earlier Donavan Don, who got two, and Xavier Mitchell scored tries for the team, while fullback James Tedder kicked well and also played a big role in his team’s attacking game.

The Lions’ tries came from Kade Wolhuter and Gianni Lombard.

Pumas beat Bulls

The other big result of the weekend was the Pumas’ impressive and unexpected 41-7 thrashing of the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls had won their two opening games of the season and were favoured to make it three in a row against the men from Mbombela.

But Jimmy Stonehouse’s Pumas played some sparkling rugby in scoring six tries to the one by their hosts.

The 2022 champions are now very much back in the race for the semifinals, with four regular season games to play. They’re next up at home against the Lions, while the Bulls will be in Wellington to take on Boland.

Also on Saturday, the Cheetahs pipped the Sharks 7-5 in Clermont in a low-scoring but fairly entertaining match, though both teams made an abundance or errors. It was the third loss in a row for the men from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Sharks next go to Kimberley for a date with Griquas, who pulled off a big win at home on Friday, beating Western Province 47-17 while the Cheetahs are up against the men from Cape Town in Bloemfontein.

After three straight defeats without picking up a bonus point, Western Province are bottom of the points table, with the Sharks just a head of them with one (bonus) point.