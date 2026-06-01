Disappointed Lions to keep building after URC exit

The Lions enjoyed their best ever URC campaign, but they went out on a low note with a big quarter-final loss against Leinster.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen couldn’t hide his disappointment after his side were dumped unceremoniously out of the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs at the quarter-final stage by Leinster in Dublin on Saturday night.

It was their first ever appearance in the URC knockouts, and against the defending champs at their home fortress the Aviva Stadium, the occasion may have just been too big for the Lions players on the night as they stumbled to a heavy 59-10 defeat.

Leinster were also looking to prove a point, after they were dismantled a week earlier in the Champions Cup final by Bordeaux- Begles, and they emphatically made a statement that their semifinal opponents the Stormers will have certainly taken note of.

Other than his side’s mistakes, Van Rooyen said it was the relentless pressure of the Leinster defence, masterminded by former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber – who was heavily under fire in the build up after their Champions Cup loss – that made the difference.

Playing under pressure

“One can say that (the occasion got to us). It was a little uncharacteristic (from us), but they put us under a lot of pressure” explained van Rooyen.

“It is unlike Chris (Smith) and Quan (Horn) to kick balls directly into touch, but once you allow Leinster into your defensive zone, their execution and the speed at which they play is incredibly impressive. Unfortunately, they capitalised on that.

“Their defence has improved a lot over the last six weeks in terms of connectedness and pressure. We created a couple of chances but didn’t finish them. Then when you make kicking errors, you’re just defending.

“If you allow them momentum over the first two phases, you end up chasing shadows because their decision-making and tempo are exceptional. There are good lessons to learn from tonight, but it’s obviously not lekker at the moment.”

The Lions will now lick their wounds for a bit, before taking a well-deserved break and then gear up for next season, where they will hope to improve on this season’s historic campaign, and take part in the Champions Cup for the first time.

“We’re into week 50 or 51 of the season, so first we’ll get some proper rest. Then we’ll review the season honestly, look at our strengths and identify what we need to improve. We’ll come back with plans for growth and progression and keep building,” said Van Rooyen.