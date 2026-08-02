Currie Cup result: Pumas beat Boland to revive campaign

It was a close game, but the visitors' fight enabled them to register a crucial win.

Flyhalf Nevaldo Fleurs’ 15-point haul propelled the Pumas past the Boland Cavaliers in Wellington in a round three Currie Cup game on Sunday.

The Pumas won 20-15, having led 10-5 at the break, with their first victory of the campaign lifting them to sixth on the log. Boland, meanwhile, end round three in fourth position.

Fleurs opened the scoring for the Pumas with a penalty goal, before Boland flank Kwanda Dimaza was yellow-carded for a shoulder-to-head tackle.

But it didn’t prevent the Cavaliers from scoring the first try of the match, winger Xavier Mitchell collecting a well-executed cross-kick.

The Pumas hit back on the half-hour mark when scrumhalf Thomas Bursey kicked a box kick and then regained possession.

The hosts then copped another yellow card just before the break, fullback James Tedder penalised for a high tackle.

The Pumas took advantage early in the second half when Fleurs scored under the posts and added the extras.

Boland responded with a maul try to tighthead prop Dayan van der Westhuizen and Tedder’s conversion reduced the deficit to five.

Pumas lock JJ Scheepers was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on but Boland failed to add to their tally while he was off the field while Fleurs kicked a second penalty goal.

Winger Jayden Bantom’s late penalty brought Boland back into striking range, but the Pumas hung on for the win.

In round four, Boland travel to Durban to take on the Sharks XV, while the Pumas face the Bulls XV at Loftus.

BOLAND CAVALIERS – Tries: Xavier Mitchell, Dayan van der Westhuizen. Conversion: James Tedder. Penalty: Jayden Bantom.

PUMAS – Tries: Nevaldo Fleurs, Thomas Bursey. Conversions: Fleurs (2). Penalty: Nevaldo Fleurs (2).

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.