Currie Cup result: Five-try Stormers flay Sharks

The hosts led 19-14 at half-time, scoring five tries and flyhalf Kyle Smith kicking 11 points in the match to help power them to a 36-28 win.

The Stormers XXIII bounced back to winning ways in the Currie Cup with a bonus-point victory against the Sharks XV at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

he hosts led 19-14 at half-time, scoring five tries and flyhalf Kyle Smith kicking 11 points in the match to help power them to a 36-28 win in front of over 14,000 supporters.

Tom Dawson-Squibb’s charges lost to the Boland Cavaliers in Wellington last week, and will face the Cheetahs, who narrowly went down to defending champions Griquas on Friday night, at Athlone Stadium in eight days’ time.

The Sharks, beaten by the Cheetahs away from home last Friday, will host their first home game of the season against the Cavaliers next Saturday in round four.

On Saturday, Sharks left winger Lyle Matthews opened the scoring before hooker Vernon Paulo helped level matters for the Stormers inside the opening 10 minutes.

No 8 Wandile Mlaba barged over from close range to nudge the home team ahead, but a converted Sharks scrumhalf Ross Braude try restored parity.

Stormers outside centre Markus Muller marked his Currie Cup debut with a try off a Josh Boulle break to send the Stormers into the sheds in front by five.

Smith’s penalty stretched the lead early in the second half, and though Hanu Pieterse had a try ruled out by the TMO, fellow Sharks replacement Rambo Kubheka barged over to keep the Sharks within touch.

Boulle’s touchdown brought up the bonus point for the Stormers, before substitute Xola Nyali finished off a maul to extend the advantage further.

Liam van Wyk’s late try secured a losing bonus point for the Sharks.

STORMERS XXIII – Tries: Vernon Paulo, Wandile Mlaba, Markus Muller, Josh Boulle, Xola Nyali. Conversions: Kyle Smith (4). Penalty: Smith.

SHARKS XV – Tries: Lyle Matthews, Ross Braude, Rambo Kubheka, Liam van Wyk. Conversions: Tim Swiel (3), Luan Giliomee.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







