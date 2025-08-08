Currie Cup round three preview: WP, Sharks could drop further

All eyes are on the Western Province and the Sharks, lying bottom of the table and having tough fixtures this weekend.

The action is heating up in the third round of the Currie Cup, with two proud unions feeling the pressure at the bottom of the table, and having more tough fixtures this weekend.

Western Province and Sharks have it all to do, and could both find themselves deeper in the pits if last year’s results are repeated.

The Bulls and Lions, meanwhile, don’t have it easy but should be expected to ride their form after two bonus-point wins, and vie for first place with just five regular-season matches left.

All eyes on Kimberley on Friday

Western Province sit seventh after two losses, and have a trip to Kimberley next, where they lost 37–29 to the Griquas last year. They need to turn their fortunes around after scoring 42 points in their previous two matches, but still falling against the Lions and Bulls.

The Griquas will have momentum after their comeback win against Boland last weekend. Their game kicks off at Suzuki Stadium at 3pm on Friday.

Saturday fixtures

The Bulls fly high on the table after two bonus-point wins against the Sharks and Western Province. It will be a tall order for Pumas to beat them at Loftus at 3pm on Saturday.

The Sharks will be glad they will be hosting the Cheetahs in Durban (kick-off 5.10pm on Saturday). But they need something of a miracle to bounce back from their 64–0 thrashing against the Bulls in Loftus last weekend, and 46–5 against the Lions the week before.

Forwards coach Warren Whiteley maintained this week that they are backing their youngsters in the Currie Cup, while the Bulls and Lions have opted to play more fringe players with United Rugby Championship experience.

Still, the Sharks have only scored five points in two matches, and sit on a -105 point difference. They may be helping themselves in the long run but are paying for it now.

Sunday spectacle

On Sunday, Boland, who have been impressive with their attacking game, will host the Lions in Wellington at 3pm on Sunday.

The Lions have recorded scores of 40 and 46 in their two games while still looking solid in defence, conceding only 24 points in total. They are hot on the heels of the Bulls but Boland will be tough at home.