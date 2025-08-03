Rugby

Currie Cup result: Griquas rally to stun Boland in 14-try thriller

3 August 2025

06:18 pm

KIMBERLEY, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 03: Caleb Abrahams of the Suzuki Griquas during the Carling Currie Cup match between Suzuki Griquas and Sanlam Boland Cavaliers at Suzuki Stadium on August 03, 2025 in Kimberley, South Africa. (Photo by Danie Van Der Lith/Gallo Images)

Two quickfire tries from scrumhalf Caleb Abrahams sparked a Griquas comeback to beat the Boland Kavaliers in Kimberley on Sunday.

Griquas logged their first win of the 2025 Currie Cup, scoring five second-half tries to bounce back from a 34-19 deficit at the break and win 48-39. Abrahams was matched by winger Gurshwin Wehr’s try double while flyhalf George Whitehead starred off the tee, contributing 14 points to cancel out a brace of tries from Boland’s Blitzboks flyer, Donovan Don.

The hosts opened the scoring through winger Dylan Maart, but Boland replied swiftly. Lunathi Nxele crossed the line and fullback James Tedder converted to give the visitors the lead.

Griquas regained control when flanker Lourens Oosthuizen powered over. Wehr then struck for Boland, before a strong finish to the half gave the visitors a 34-19 advantage. Tedder slotted a penalty, followed by tries from Blitzbok duo Don, who scored twice, and David Brits. Marcqiewn Titus added another as Boland surged clear.

Griquas responded immediately after the break. Abrahams dotted down twice in quick succession, and Wehr added his second to push Griquas back in front at 36-34. Don added three points for Boland, but Griquas hooker Tiaan Lange crashed over to restore the home lead at 41-39.

Flyhalf George Whitehead’s composure in front of the sticks helped steer Griquas clear. Lock Derik Pretorius sealed the result with the team’s fifth try of the half, wrapping up a spirited comeback.

