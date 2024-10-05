Edwill back winging it for Lions against Edinburgh

An ankle injury in July scuppered any chance of Van Der Merwe adding to his solitary Bok cap over the past few months, but he is now back for the Lions.

The Lions have welcomed back flying wing Edwill van der Merwe back from injury for their URC clash against Edinburgh at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe is back in the Lions starting lineup and raring to go after a spell on the sidelines with injury, and will be looking to make his mark as they welcome Edinburgh to Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 1:45pm).

Van Der Merwe made a stunning start to his international career in an action-packed man-of-the-match showing for the Boks against Wales at Twickenham in June, but then suffered an ankle injury with his franchise in the Currie Cup in early July.

That scuppered any chance of him adding to his solitary Bok cap over the past few months, but despite that disappointment, the 28-year-old is just happy to be back on the field.

“I have been through enough disappointments in my life to know how to pick myself back up. It is a process of believing in yourself, and remembering who I am and what I can do,” said Van Der Merwe at a Lions training session on Thursday.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself. It is always more about enjoying myself because that is when I play my best rugby.

“This weekend is about going back to basics, and being Edwill by enjoying myself and playing with a smile. I know I am ready for this weekend.”

Bok learnings

Although it was just a short stint with the Boks, Van Der Merwe will be eager to utilise some of the things he has learnt with the national team, especially coming into a confident Lions setup up after a strong Currie Cup campaign and good opening URC win over Ulster.

“There are a lot of times that you think you are working hard, but when you review it, you see that there is actually so much more you can do. When I was at the Boks, it was something that was highlighted,” explained Van Der Merwe.

“My first training was 15v10, so on the blindside, there was no one really there. I made a tackle, and the ball went the other way and I stood up and walked back.

“When we got back to the hotel, there is always a review before dinner, and they put it on the big screen. Coach (Mzwandile) Stick said that, ‘If you want to play for the Boks, that isn’t going to work here, you cannot be walking’.

“It is a mindset of constantly being on the move, never walking and constantly looking for the next job. That is something that I have shared with this group (at the Lions).”

Edinburgh challenge

The Lions will now be targeting a win over Edinburgh to get their season off to a great start, especially with them heading off on a three-game tour to the UK and Italy after this weekend.

Van Der Merwe knows it will be a tough encounter, especially with him set to have his hands full against his opposite number, Scottish international Darcy Graham.

“Edinburgh are a quality side and they have a lot of Scottish internationals playing in their team. I am looking forward to an almost Test-match feel this weekend, especially with the halfbacks they have,” said Van Der Merwe.

“We are expecting a bit of a kicking game from them. Guys like Ali Price know how to control the tempo of the game.

“On the wings, they will be a good challenge with Duhan (van der Merwe) and Darcy, they are incredibly fast and great finishers.”