Rising Bulls star David Kriel extends stay with Pretoria team

The backline player says he is hopeful of achieving his goal of playing for the Springboks while at the Pretoria team.

Hot on the heels of the Bulls announcing that Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Ruan Vermaak had extended their contracts with the Pretoria-based team comes the news that promising back David Kriel has also put pen to paper on a contract extension.

The utility back, who has become something of a midfield regular for the Bulls this season, will remain in Pretoria until at least June 2027. He is also comfortable at wing and fullback.

The 25-year-old former Grey College pupil has made 97 appearances for the Bulls since joining in November 2020.

‘Higher goals’

“Since I was a young boy, I have always wanted to play for the Bulls, to play for this prestigious and successful club,” said David Kriel on Wednesday.

“Pretoria is home and I enjoy the people in this city, and most importantly my teammates; I enjoy them and I love working with them. I believe in the project that we are building and want to work harder and strive for higher goals.

“It was easy to choose to stay because I am living out my lifelong dream and I am enjoying it, to keep on chasing the Springbok dream and hopefully will achieve it over the coming years.

“I am looking forward to the growth of the squad as a whole, us working together to reach our goals and set higher goals and win a couple of trophies to bring them back to Loftus Versfeld.”