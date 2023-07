Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo says credit must go to the Springboks’ management for being in position to pick another quality squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France after their initial plans were stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the triumph in Japan four years ago, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber had plans in place to increase the Boks’ depth and expand the playing style in the four years leading up to this year’s World Cup in France, but when Covid hit the world in early 2020 all projects were put...

Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo says credit must go to the Springboks’ management for being in position to pick another quality squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France after their initial plans were stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the triumph in Japan four years ago, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber had plans in place to increase the Boks’ depth and expand the playing style in the four years leading up to this year’s World Cup in France, but when Covid hit the world in early 2020 all projects were put on hold.

Missed out on a full year

The Boks did not play any Test rugby that year, while their rivals in the south, Australia and New Zealand, continued to play in the Bledisloe Cup, while up north, the Six Nations continued. It meant the Boks missed out on a full year and were behind the rest of the world going into 2021.

Despite that, the Boks went on to win the 2021 British and Irish Lions series at home and took part in the Rugby Championship where they showed their world champion mettle.

In 2022 they were back playing international rugby again and were able to birth new talent and grow their depth.

Now, weeks out from the global showpiece starting in September, the Boks are in the bracket of favourites alongside hosts France, Ireland and New Zealand.

Credit

Bobo, who is a pundit for SuperSport, says credit must go to the Boks’ management for what they have done with the team considering they missed a full year of Test rugby since the triumph in 2019.

“I don’t think this group of Springboks gets the credit they deserve … how they have managed to sustain such a high standard of performance through all the challenges they have faced,” said Bobo this week.

“They have had to deal with Covid to situations where the public often disagreed with the tactics and the way that they played, and yet they stuck to it and performed well.

“Not playing rugby in 2020 and then going on to win the 2021 British and Irish Lions series proves the fact that what the Boks try and do works for them.”

Inconsistent performances

The Boks though, while generally maintaining a high standard of rugby, have shown some inconsistency in the last few seasons.

Last year against Wales, in the Rugby Championship, the November tour of Europe and in the two games this month against Australia and New Zealand, they experienced ups and downs with a number of different teams, some bordering on experimental sides.

Bobo though sees the inconsistency as part of the process, which will hopefully lead to success in France.

“It’s that thing of teething before you can start biting and chewing,” said Bobo.

“You have to go through a time where not only the coaches are trialling things, but the players, too, are testing themselves in different team make-ups and situations.

“It’s all about lots of trial and error and allowing everyone time to get to grips with what’s required for the team to be successful, and knowing what the Boks are good at to get that success.”

The Boks are currently in camp in Pretoria, preparing for the third and last Test of this year’s shortened Rugby Championship, against Argentina at Ellis Park next Saturday.