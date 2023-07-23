Boks to recall hat-trick hero

By sarugbymag

The Springboks are set to give Kurt-Lee Arendse a run on the left wing as at least two backline changes are expected for the Rugby Championship finale against Argentina in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Having had a week to review the loss to the All Blacks in Auckland, the Springboks will look to bounce back when they host Los Pumas at Ellis Park.

The Springboks need maximum points from the match, and for the All Blacks to get nothing from their clash with the Wallabies, in order to win the truncated 2023 Rugby Championship.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Arendse, who sat out the defeat at the Mount Smart Stadium, will be back in the No 11 jersey.

Ten tries in eight Test Matches

Arendse scored a hat-trick in a Man of the Match performance against the Wallabies in Pretoria to take his tally to 10 tries in eight Test matches.

The 27-year-old is expected to replace veteran wing Makazole Mapimpi, who struggled against the All Blacks.

The other expected change to the backline will see Jesse Kriel start in his 60th Test match.

Kriel was part of the group that was sent to New Zealand in advance of the Test, but was left out of the matchday squad and has yet to see any minutes in this Rugby Championship.

The 29-year-old will start at outside centre, replacing Lukhanyo Am, who has started in both Bok Tests this season.

