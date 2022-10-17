Difficult weekend for SA teams sees Sharks come out on top

Ross Roche

A challenging weekend in the United Rugby Championship (URC) for South African teams saw the Springbok laden Sharks emerge as the only winners after a second-half blitz saw them cruise to a thumping 40-12 win over the Glasgow Warriors in Durban on Saturday.

In the other games, the Stormers had to settle for a 16-all draw against Ospreys in Swansea in atrocious weather conditions on Friday night.

The Lions then produced a valiant showing in just going down 39-37 against Ulster at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon, and the Bulls put in a second poor performance in a row to go down 31-17 to Munster in Limerick on Saturday night.

The Sharks will however be thrilled to have bounced back from a big loss to Leinster in Ireland last weekend, with a big win of their own against Glasgow back at home, while welcoming back a host of Springboks.

Star lock Eben Etzebeth started the match in and his first game for the club produced a man-of-the-match showing.

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse also started, while Bok captain Siya Kolisi, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, prop Ox Nche and wing Makazole Mapimpi all made contributions off the bench in a triumphant return for the national stars.

The Sharks were however made to work for the win, as they held a slender 13-12 lead after 49 minutes, before the Springbok injection assisted them in blowing Glasgow away in the final 30.

The Stormers were then content with their draw with Ospreys after they struggled in torrential rain in Swansea, while they came close to winning having led 16-9 until the 76th minute, before a late Ospreys try levelled things up.

Proud of their effort

The Lions should be proud of their effort as a stirring comeback saw them fall just short of Irish powerhouse Ulster in a 10-try thriller.

The hosts led 18-10 just before the halftime break, only for the visitors to score four tries in 14 minutes, with one on the stroke of halftime and three straight after to take a 36-18 lead.

The Lions then showed their class by fighting back in the final quarter, with three tries of their own, but it was a late Ulster penalty, just before the Lions final try, that pushed them out of reach.

The Bulls now definitely need to go back to the drawing board after another poor performance saw them comfortably beaten by struggling Munster.

Despite the game being played at Munster’s home ground of Thomond Park, the hosts had struggled in their opening four games of the campaign, only managing a win over Zebre, while they suffered away defeats against Cardiff, Dragons and Connacht, all teams they were expected to beat.

The Bulls, slight favourites like they were last weekend when they went down to Glasgow, however had no answer as Munster took a commanding 24-7 lead early in the second half and then held out for a big win.