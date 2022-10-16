From pretenders to contenders, can the Sharks take the URC by storm?

Ross Roche

If the second half of their thumping 40-12 win over Glasgow Warriors in Durban is anything to go by, the Sharks can finally turn from pretenders to contenders in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Despite making last season’s quarterfinals it was a bit of an underwhelming campaign for the Sharks as with their Springbok contingent they were expected to be one of the competitions main challengers.

ALSO READ: Eben Etzebeth up from the Cape and ready for Super Hero stuff with the Sharks

However they were largely unconvincing and were underdogs heading into their knockout clash against the Bulls, and although they gave them a run for their money, it was not unexpected when the Bulls progressed and ended up being runners-up.

The Sharks thus needed to change perceptions in their second season, but it has again been an unconvincing start with them managing tight away wins over Zebre and Dragons, before they were given a bit of a hiding by Leinster in their final tour match.

However all their matches up to that point were without their Springboks, and their national stars then made a rousing return to club rugby as they assisted the Sharks in picking up their most impressive win of the season to date.

Star lock

Star lock Eben Etzebeth could become a Sharks legend, with him putting in a man-of-the-match performance in his first start for the team, while Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse also put in a good shift in his first start of the campaign.

The Sharks however were still given a run for their money by Glasgow, with him holding a slender lead of 13-12 after 49 minutes, but a Bok injection off the bench showed the absolute class the team possesses as they powered away for a very convincing win.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi, wing Makazole Mapimpi, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ox Nche all made telling contributions in the second half, and with star centre Lukhanyo Am still out injured the Sharks can become a terrifying prospect for teams.

They have strengthened in various positions, with Boks Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Francois Venter in the midfield, Lionel Cronje will bring a spark at flyhalf and Vincent Tshituka is a superb loose forward acquisition.

If the Sharks can now build on what is becoming a box office team, with a strong second season in the URC, they can finally become the contenders they were expected to be.