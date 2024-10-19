Dobson wants ‘response’ from Stormers in front of home fans

The Capetonians will be desperate to get back to winning ways after being hammered by Edinburgh last weekend.

They may not have the number of Springbok players the Sharks do, but the Stormers will still welcome back a few seasoned campaigners this week for the fifth round United Rugby Championship match against Munster in Cape Town, which will hopefully give them a boost and much-needed win.

Not available right now due to injury are the likes of Steven Kitshoff, Deon Fourie and Salmaan Moerat, while Manie Libbok is still resting after the Rugby Championship, but the good news for the Stormers is Herschel Jantjies is back this week, while Jospeh Dweba will start at hooker.

And there are a few other players with international experience, too, who coach John Dobson will look towards for leadership and inspiration as the Stormers aim to get back to winning ways after a tough three-match URC tour.

Seasoned campaigners

Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse, Ben-Jason Dixon and Andre-Hugo Venter have all played Tests for the Boks, while seniors such as Ruhan Nel, JD Schickerling and Neethling Fouche are experienced men who need to stand up and be counted.

The Stormers are not in a good space right now, having picked up just the one win on tour (against 36-5 against Zebre), and they go into this match, against a former championship-winning team, on the back of a 38-7 hiding by Edinburgh.

They’re down in last place on the 16-team log and desperate to make a turn-around on home soil.

Next week they face Glasgow Warriors, last season’s champions, so things don’t get any easier, but on home soil the Stormers need to come good. The bad news is in three previous meetings against Munster they have lost every time.

Home support

“We were disappointed with the way our tour ended last week (losing to Edinburgh), so this is a great opportunity to respond with a big performance at home,” said Dobson.

“There are some rotational changes and it is fantastic to welcome Herschel back into the mix. We are back in front of our fans at Cape Town Stadium and it is vital that we make the most of the support we know we will get here.”

Besides Jantjies returning on the bench, prop Sti Sithole and hooker Dweba come back into the starting line-up, while lock Adre Smith will make his first start of the season at lock.

Marcel Theunissen will start at openside flank, while at the back, Suleiman Hartzenberg returns on the right wing.

Kickoff at the Cape Town Stadium is 6pm.