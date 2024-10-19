Big test for star-studded Sharks against URC defending champions

All rugby eyes will be on Durban where John Plumtree's star-studded team will do battle with the defending champions.

With 12 Springboks in the starting team, and a further four on the bench, it is time for the Sharks to deliver.

The pressure has been ramped up with the inclusion of all the Bok players in the team this week, including national captain Siya Kolisi, who is back from playing club rugby in France, and now South Africa’s most capped Test player, Eben Etzebeth, who’ll lead the side on Saturday.

There were times last season when the availability and inclusion of the Bok players in the team didn’t do much to assist the Sharks, so coach John Plumtree will hope things are different this time because the Durban-based side are in need of a big win and a boost.

All three of the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship games so far have been abroad, with them winning one and losing two, but now that they’re back on home turf, and with all the Boks back after their mandatory rest period, there will be confidence in the coaching team things will go better for the team.

Not only will morale be up in the squad, but the likes of Kolisi, Etzebeth and the others, including Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and Bongi Mbonambi, are sure to also boost the leadership and overall quality of performance.

Glasgow Warriors

Standing in the Sharks’ way this week though are Glasgow Warriors, the defending champions, and a side who’re three from four this season and second on the log.

Their coach, former Cheetahs boss and Springbok assistant, Franco Smith, will know several of the Sharks men well and will no doubt have a plan in place to ensure his side are not overawed by taking on the Bok-laden home team.

Plumtree will certainly expect a high-level performance from his charges, but the biggest challenge will be to get team unity and cohesion, and even desire and drive, with there again being so many changes from last week to this week.

While it is always great and beneficial to have so many world stars in the ranks, integrating them into a team that is under pressure to perform is never easy and that’s why plenty of eyes will be on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday to see just how well structured and bonded Plumtree’s side is.

It’s a big test for the Sharks as a team, but also for the Bok players returning to action.