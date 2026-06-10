Van Heerden called up to Bok squad, with Moerat injured again

The Stormers lock, who has long been on the fringe of Bok selection, finds his prospects rising with the department stretched thin and two games to play.

Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden may receive his first Test cap this season after being called up as an injury replacement for his franchise captain, Salmaan Moerat, who already spent much of this season injured.

Last season’s URC Tackle Machine winner, Van Heerden joins the team in Johannesburg on Wednesday night as they prepare for their unofficial Test against the Barbarians next Saturday, a team he played for against the All Blacks last November and the Springboks last June.

Bok prospects increase after injuries

As the Bulls face Leinster in their United Rugby Championship final the day before, the national contingent will be stretched, fielding 23 players for the Barbarians and 23 for the SA ‘A’ clash against Zimbabwe, also in Gqeberha, earlier on Saturday.

The lock department is also stretched, as it was last year, with RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager all racing to return from injury.

Meanwhile, Ruan Nortjé will be playing for the Bulls against Leinster.

Ruben van Heerden of the Barbarians and Neethling Fouche of South Africa pose for a photo after their non-Test in Cape Town last year. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The 28-year-old former Junior Springbok lock, who has been a central figure in the Stormers pack in the URC this season, earned his 50th cap for the franchise this year, while he also represented the Bulls, Sharks and Exeter Chiefs earlier in his career.

Meanwhile, Phepsi Buthelezi and Carlu Sadie, who were called up to the squad on Monday, have already reported for duty.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who will steer the SA ‘A’ team, will name their matchday squads for the respective clashes next week.