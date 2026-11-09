‘Eben’s not ready’: Rassie Erasmus explains Etzebeth’s omission

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth has been left out of the team for their big match against France, but should be ready for their next game against Ireland.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the decision not to rush Eben Etzebeth straight back into the match 23 for their Nations Championship encounter against France in Paris on Friday night is to get him fully back up to speed.

Etzebeth was initially not selected for the Boks’ end-of-year-tour squad due to injury, but after young flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed was sent home due to a sore shoulder that hadn’t allowed him to train, Etzebeth was called up.

Also, with lock Salmaan Moerat experiencing back spasms that saw him ruled out of the match against Italy in the warm-up before the game last week, and making him unavailable for the game against France, Etzebeth will be a welcome inclusion in the group.

Slightly surprising

It was perhaps a bit surprising, therefore, not to see him rushed straight back in. As the Boks’ key enforcer he would have been a worthwhile presence against the French, either as a starter or with the bomb squad off the bench.

“Eben just arrived in France, and although we know what he brings to the team, we feel it would be better for him to get back into the swing of things this week after some time on the sidelines,” Erasmus explained after naming his team on Monday.

“Lood (de Jager, starting lock) and Franco (Mostert, on the bench) are also very experienced players and they have been training with us for almost two weeks now after arriving in Italy the week prior to last week’s Test match.

“They’ve both faced France in high pressure matches and delivered, so we know what we have in them and what they will bring to the team this week.”

Two changes

The Boks made just two changes to their match 23 that thrashed Italy 66-7 in their end-of-year-tour opener in Turin, with prop Wilco Louw coming into the starting side, swapping places with Thomas du Toit, and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach included on the bench in place of Grant Williams.

“Our front rows are well settled and have all been playing together for a few seasons, so we made a rotational switch with Wilco and Thomas,” Erasmus said.

“Cobus is also very familiar with the French conditions as he played club rugby here (for half a decade with Montpellier), so we thought bringing him into the mix would be good against a quality French outfit.”