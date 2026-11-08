Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Etzebeth called up to Bok squad for remainder of Nations Championship

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

8 November 2026

06:19 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Young flyhalf Ahmed is on his way home after picking up a shoulder injury in training.

Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager

Eben Etzebeth, left, will join the Springboks ahead of the Test against France later this week. Here he is with Lood de Jager. Picture. Picture: Steve Haag – Nations Championship via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Springboks’ most-capped Test player, Eben Etzebeth, is on his way to France to join the national squad for the remainder of the Nations Championship.

Etzebeth, who has won 147 caps, will replace rookie No 10 Yaqeen Ahmed, who has been ruled out of the tour with a shoulder niggle.

Etzebeth missed out on initial selection because of an undisclosed injury.

The Boks face France in Paris this weekend, after beating Italy in Turin on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Ahmed, one of six uncapped players in the squad, was sidelined with a sore shoulder which saw him miss most of the training sessions in the build-up to this last weekend’s game in Turin.

Backline cover

“We are very sad for Yaqeen after earning his first call-up to the national squad, but we feel it will be best for him to return to South Africa to recover,” said Bok boss Rassie Erasmus on Sunday.

“After being with us for a week, he has a good idea of how we operate and has more insight into our systems, and we are confident that the experience will benefit him immensely as a player going forward.

“With enough backline cover in the squad and a number of versatile players among them, we opted to call up Eben, who will not only bring vast experience to the group at this vital stage of the Nations Championship, but also valuable leadership skills, especially with two important matches against France and Ireland in the next two weeks before the Finals Weekend of the tournament.”

The five remaining uncapped players in the squad are Riley Norton, Luan Giliomee, Emmanual Tshituka, Markus Muller and Sebastian de Klerk.

With Etzebeth recalled, Erasmus has more options at lock, especially as it is unclear if Salmaan Moerat is over the back spasms that ruled him out of the Test against Italy, minutes before kick-off.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, Norton and Etzebeth are now the other lock options. Of course Pieter-Steph du Toit could also play lock in an emergency.

Erasmus will name his match-23 to face France on Monday. It will be interesting to see if the Bok coach picked Etzebeth immediately, or only considers him for next week’s Test against Ireland in Dublin.

Read more on these topics

Eben Etzebeth Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 All eyes on Joburg battle as ANC-ActionSA alliance potentially emerges
Elections 2026 Zuma’s MK party draws coalition red lines: here’s its non-negotiable
Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’
Elections 2026 DA claims more than 1 million black South Africans voted for it, but analyst says ‘not so fast’
Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News