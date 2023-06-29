Eddie Jones ‘thinks outside the box’: Springboks ready for Wallabies mind games

By Ross Roche

The Springboks are ready and prepared for the mind games that Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has become known for over the years, ahead of the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Loftus next weekend.

At a Bok press conference on Tuesday, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was asked about the recent reports that Jones was thinking of possibly playing a loose forward out wide in their coming games.

ALSO READ: Boks to reveal ‘All Blacks group’ after Wallabies team announcement

“The wingers and centres they have are as big as flankers,” joked Erasmus.

“We haven’t heard about this so it’s news to us now. But Eddie always thinks outside the box and he likes to play one or two mind games before a Test match. So I am not sure if that’s the start of it all or is really something he is going to do.

“I admire Eddie in how he always has a plan. He has openly said that it (the mind games) isn’t always a matter of him trying to disrupt the opposition. Sometimes he tries to get to his own team and get them to understand how people see his team.

“So he is really good at doing it to his own team and also to the opposition. So it isn’t a bad thing and is actually entertaining for the sport.”

Players not concerned

Although the management team are prepared for off-field mental games, it isn’t something that the players take too much notice of according to Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who said they were just focused on their own game and preparing as best they could.

“Personally I tend not to try entertain (the mind games) them. But it’s always going to be in the media and even if you try and avoid it you are going to hear about it somewhere. But myself and players that I know very well we hardly entertain it,” said Mbonambi.

“We are more focused on making sure we make every day count at training. Make sure that we all know our roles and know the plan. Then once we get there (to the game) it’s up to each and every player to execute on the day.”