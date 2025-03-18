’33 never looked this good’: Cheslin Kolbe as wife celebrates birthday [Pics]

Layla celebrated her special day in Cape Town with her loved ones.

Rugby WAG Layla Kolbe celebrated her 33rd birthday this past Sunday.

To celebrate her special day, the mother of three had an intimate dinner in Cape Town with close friends and family.

For OOTD (outfit of the day) Layla looked stunning in a stylish black-and-white jumpsuit, accessorised with a matching Louis Vuitton handbag.

Layla celebrates her birthday in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram/@layla_kolbe

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Layla posted a few snaps, giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day celebration.

“33 – 2 words laid on my heart: Bless and Bloom!!! Thank you for all the birthday love,” she captioned the pictures.

Layla at her birthday dinner with her loved ones. Picture: Instagram/@layla_kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe: ‘To the moon and back’

Her husband, rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, also took to his Instagram to celebrate.

Cheslin thanked his wife for being an “incredible woman and life partner.”

He added: “I speak God’s favour and abundant life over you today and always. Love you to the moon and back.”

The Kolbes recently celebrated their son Cayden’s second birthday.

They are parents to three beautiful children: daughters Kylah and Mila, and son Cayden.

“Two years ago that’s crazy. Our Toulon Bay, you bring so much joy to all of us. May you continue to be blessed and covered,” wrote the two-time World Cup winner, celebrating his son’s birthday.

