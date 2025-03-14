Secret to Boks’ success? ‘No egos,’ says 2024’s best player Kolbe

The speedy Bok winger was announced as the SA Rugby Player of the Year on Thursday.

Cheslin Kolbe in action against Wales in the November Test last season. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Newly crowned SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2024, Cheslin Kolbe, has given some insight into why the Springboks have become so successful over the last few years, including winning the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup tournaments.

Kolbe was on Thursday night announced as the best player in the country for last season, beating Bok team-mates Damian de Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ox Nche and Eben Etzebeth to the title.

Cheslin Kolbe with his SA Rugby trophy. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

‘Incredible journey’

Asked what makes the Boks so special and successful, Kolbe said: “It’s quite simple … there are no egos.

“Everybody is down to Earth, and looks out for each other. Since 2018 (when Rassie Erasmus took over the team from Allister Coetzee and Kolbe was picked for the first time) to today where Bok rugby is it’s been an incredible journey to be a part of.

“It’s important to stay grounded and to put our personal goals aside and continue to do the green and gold jersey proud.”

The 31-year-old winger played a big part in the Boks winning 11 of 13 Tests last year. He said it was important to keep enjoying the game.

“I don’t do this for the accolades … I’m in a team and the team comes first. And, I want to thank all my team-mates and coaches for believing in me and for giving me an opportunity to wear the green and gold jersey with pride.

“Of course, to be among the nominees for World Rugby Player of the Year and SA Rugby Player of the Year helps with a bit with confidence and is a massive privilege, it’s important to stay grounded and to keep working hard to be a better player this year.

“I really just want to make my country proud and make most of every opportunity and to enjoy each occasion.”

Big season ahead

The Boks have another big season ahead, which includes two Tests on back-to-back weekends against the All Blacks in New Zealand. They’ll also be the Rugby Championship defending champions, and face Ireland and France among their November matches in Europe.

“I’m super excited, as I’m sure the fans are,” said Kolbe.

“But, it’s important I keep playing well, to get a call-up.”

The Boks will be first up against Italy in two Tests in South Africa in July before they face Georgia in a one-off Test. They will then only turn their focus to the Rugby Championship.