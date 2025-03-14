Rugby

SA Rugby Player of the Year: The last 30 winners

Nicholas Zaal

14 Mar 2025

Cheslin Kolbe became the eighth backline player to win the SA Rugby Player of the Year award since 1994.

Chester Williams and Cheslin Kolbe

Chester Williams, SA Rugby Player of the Year in 1994, and Cheslin Kolbe, winner in 2024. Pictures: X and David Rogers/Getty Images

The Springboks have been a powerhouse in the sport since the country transitioned to a democracy in 1994 and it was in that year the first-ever black player won the SA Rugby Player of the Year award.

Aside from being a symbol of transformation and the power of sport to unify, Chester Williams was a world-class winger, helping South Africa in its build-up to the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where he scored four tries in one match.

Since then, the names of rugby legends are recorded as winners of the award. Bryan Habana and Pieter-Steph du Toit have each won it three times while Eben Etzebeth has secured it twice in consecutive years.

Other players who have won it twice include Schalk Burger, Jean de Villiers, Fourie du Preez and Duane Vermeulen.

Burger’s wins were especially impressive as they came seven years apart. He won SA Rugby Player of the Year in 2004 when he was 21 years old. Proving he lost none of his touch, the enigmatic flanker won it again in 2011 at the age of 28.

On Thursday night, Cheslin Kolbe won the award, becoming the eighth backline player to win the award since 1994 and the first to do so since De Villiers won in 2013. He beat fellow Springbok nominees Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche to the trophy.

SA Rugby Player of the Year award winners since 1994

YearWinner
1994Chester Williams
1995Ruben Kruger
1996André Joubert
1997Os du Randt
1998Gary Teichmann
1999André Venter
2000Breyton Paulse
2001André Vos
2002Joe van Niekerk
2003Ashwin Willemse
2004Schalk Burger
2005Bryan Habana
2006Fourie du Preez
2007Bryan Habana
2008Jean de Villiers
2009Fourie du Preez
2010Gurthrö Steenkamp
2011Schalk Burger
2012Bryan Habana
2013Jean de Villiers
2014Duane Vermeulen
2015Lood de Jager
2016Pieter-Steph du Toit
2017Malcolm Marx
2018Pieter-Steph du Toit
2019Pieter-Steph du Toit
2020Duane Vermeulen
2021Siya Kolisi
2022Eben Etzebeth
2023Eben Etzebeth
2024Cheslin Kolbe

