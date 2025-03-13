Cheslin Kolbe named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2024

The Springboks and coach Rassie Erasmus also picked up awards at a prize-giving function in Cape Town.

Cheslin Kolbe has joined the list of SA Rugby Player of the Year winners. Picture: Supplied

Two-time World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has joined the illustrious list of players to be named SA Rugby Player of the Year.

The speedy winger picked up the award, for the 2024 season, at a function in Cape Town on Thursday night, beating fellow Springbok nominees Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche to the trophy.

Du Toit was last year named World Rugby Player of the Year for his stellar performances for the Boks in 2024.

‘Thank you for believing in me’

Kolbe is the first backline player to win the award since Jean de Villiers won in 2013.

“It’s massive … I need to pinch myself,” said a delighted Kolbe.

“Seeing all the names of the people who’ve lifted up this trophy has motivated me through my career, but it’s a team effort, and I want to thank all the players and my coaches for believing in me, and allowing me to wear the jersey.”

The 31-year-old Kolbe played a big role in the Boks winning 11 of their 13 Tests last season, while they also captured the Rugby Championship title.

As a result, the Springboks were also named Team of the Year, while coach Rassie Erasmus was named Coach of the Year.

Rassie Erasmus has been named best rugby coach in South Africa for 2024. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

‘Embodies spirit of excellence’

“Cheslin’s recognition is a testament to his skill, dedication and impact on the field,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“It is just reward for the amazing things he has done for the Springboks in the last six years. He truly embodies the spirit of excellence that defines South African rugby.”

Springbok women’s backline star Nadine Roos picked up the award for best women’s player in 2024.

In other categories, rising flyhalf talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu won the trophy for Young Player of the Year, while Jurenzo Julius was named Junior Springbok Player of the Year. In Sevens, Selvyn Davids was named best of last season.

In Currie Cup rugby, the Lions’ Renzo du Plessis and Boland’s Ashlon Davids won awards for players of the season in the Premier and First Division respectively, while the Bulls’ Jakkie Davids was named women’s premier division player of the year.

For all the winners please click here.