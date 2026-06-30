Elrigh Louw and Ethan Hooker back in business with the Boks

The Boks will play Scotland and Wales on consecutive Saturdays following this weekend's match against England.

Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw has been called up to the Springbok squad for the Nations Championship as additional forward cover and will join his team-mates in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Louw played the last of his 13 Test matches against Wales in November 2024, and spent most of the 2025 season on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury last season.

He returned to the field this year and made a strong impact in the Bulls pack, which earned him a call-up to the Springbok alignment camps, and he will make a welcome return to the wider squad as they begin their inaugural Nations Championship campaign against England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Louw comes into the squad after coach Rassie Erasmus revealed on Monday that versatile rookie forward Riley Norton had left the Bok squad after picking up an injury in training.

Regular Under 20 Junior Boks captain Norton was selected for the Bok squad for the first time recently. His selection meant he would not captain the Junior Boks in the defence of their World Junior Championship title over the next few weeks. The tournament is taking place in Georgia.

Norton, who normally plays lock but would also cover blindside flank, is expected to be out of action for between eight and 10 weeks.

Louw, a regular No 7 or No 8, can possibly also play lock at a push.

Erasmus also revealed on Monday that utility back, Ethan Hooker, who had a breakout season in 2025, will also link up with the Boks next week, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of a shoulder injury.

This match will be followed by back-to-back clashes against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, 11 July, and Wales at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, 18 July.