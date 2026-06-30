Rassie’s goals against England include seeing three young Boks shine

'Not a lot of them have played against England in our squad. For some ... it's their first really big Test match.'

Aside from winning, the Springboks are prioritising creating cohesion and seeing strong performances from three young players in their Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus named his team for the season’s first Test, featuring a mostly experienced group full of World Cup winners.

Fullback Damian Willemse and wing Cheslin Kolbe both earn their 50th caps.

Erasmus made it clear the Boks would respect England.

“It’s an honour playing against them,” he said.

“We always see that as one of the toughest Test matches, especially for some of the young guys like Cameron [Hanekom] and other guys in this match.

“Not a lot of them have played against England in our squad. For some … it’s their first really big Test match.”

Young Springboks under observation

Erasmus said on Monday that three young players on the bench would be closely observed, playing in one of their biggest matches to date.

Eighthman Hanekom, 24 years old with one cap, prop Zachary Porthen, 22, with three caps, and utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 25, with nine caps, are expected to inject energy into the game in the second half, when the more experienced core might need a lift playing at altitude.

“I want to see a guy like Cameron Hanekom come on and hopefully perform,” Erasmus said of the former URC Next-Gen Player of the Season, who missed out due to injury last year.

“We all think he has it, but he’s never played a big, big Test match. He’s got the ability.

“We think Zach is a really good player, especially when it comes to scrumming. He’s learned a lot from Wilco Louw and Thomas du Toit and those guys.”

Eyes on Wessels after last year’s ban

The Springbok coach said prop Wessels covering hooker, as he’s increasingly done for the national side and Bulls, would provide insight into his capacity for the role in pressure matches.

“When he came through our elite player development system he was ranked number one from U15 right through. You feel the guy must have more Test matches now,” Erasmus added.

He added that Wessels had lost game time with his nine-match ban for grabbing a player’s genitals in the URC last year

“We hope he can also get through the game without injury and having a good game.

“Then how quickly we can create cohesion, alignment and togetherness in the team. It is really important for a really tough season.”

The match kicks off at 5.40pm on Saturday.