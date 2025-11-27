Boks big favourites to smash Wales as URC returns this weekend

The Springboks face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, hoping to win and make it five victories in a row in Europe this November.

The Springboks will be going all out to end their European tour this month on a high note when they tackle Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, in their fifth match of their tour.

The Boks have so far beaten Japan, France, Italy and Ireland this month and a win on Saturday at the Principality Stadium will give them a second straight clean-sweep of their northern tour, after also winning all their matches last year.

And even with the Boks missing several first-choice players who’ve returned to their clubs and provincial teams, Rassie Erasmus’ side should have too much fire-power for Wales, who’ve only managed two wins, both against Japan, to several losses in recent times.

Betway have also had no hesitation in making the Boks the clear favourites, at a whopping 1.00 to win the Test while Wales are at 24.00 for the win … odds that could be a lot longer, such is the mismatch between the teams. Or so it appears, because as we know in sport, anything is possible, and Wales will certainly not roll over on Saturday.

A Bok win though looks very likely in the only Test on the day, with several former Welsh players voicing their fear on social media that things could get nasty for Steve Tandy’s side. Let’s wait and see.

URC back in action

There are also a number of big United Rugby Championship matches for fans to get stuck into this weekend as the competition returns after a month-long break.

All 16 teams are in action, with the highlight for SA fans the derby between the Bulls and Lions at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls are big favourites at 1.14 with the Lions at 6.80 … not a bad bet for those who think a surprise could be in the offing. Both teams could be a bit rusty after the break, so anything is possible.

The Stormers (4.10), who sit top of the log, aren’t given much chance away against former champions, Munster (1.31), while the Sharks (4.10) are also seemingly up against away to Connacht (1.31).

See the Betway site for all the rugby odds and options.

