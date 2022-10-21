Elton Jantjies on Bok omission: ‘I’ll return better man and player’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has responded to his omission from the squad for next month’s tour of Europe by saying he “understands and supports” the decision taken by the Bok management team.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Jantjies writes that he knows he has not played any rugby since the Rugby Championship (and since being sent home from Argentina following revelations of poor behaviour and allegedly having an affair) and has used the last few weeks trying to “seek professional help and focus on his mental health.”

He added he wanted to get his personal life and career back on track.

Jantjies further says he has been training throughout the last few weeks and “I’m in a good space mentally and physically.”

ALSO READ: Boks set to back Willemse at flyhalf with Pollard, Jantjies out of tour

Also, the 2019 World Cup winner says: “I hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player.

“I have no doubt this decision will benefit me personally, my rugby career, my family, and SA’s faithful rugby supporters.”

The Boks play four Tests in Europe next month. Bulls star Johan Goosen is currently the only flyhalf in the squad, having been called up to a training camp in Stellenbosch next week.

Handre Pollard is injured, while Frans Steyn has also picked up a problem in recent days.

It is expected that the Boks will again back utility backline player Damian Willemse at flyhalf in the four Tests, against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

To see the full Jantjies post on Instagram, click here.