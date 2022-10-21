‘Everyone to get a run’ as Bok women wrap up World Cup against England

Sports Reporter

Springbok women’s rugby coach Stanley Raubenheimer has made wholesale changes to his match-day squad to face England in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland on Sunday morning (kick-off 6.45am SA time).

Only six players will start in the same positions they did last week against Fiji – team captain Nolusindiso Booi, props Babalwa Latsha and Sanelisiwe Charlie, No 8 Aseza Hele, scrumhalf Tayla Kinsey and wing Nomawethu Mabenge – while Nadine Roos will move from fullback to wing, and Simamkele Namba from wing to outside centre.

Eloise Webb will start at fullback and Zenay Jordaan at flyhalf after both played off the bench against France and Fiji, while inside centre Chumisa Qawe will earn a first start in the tournament.

In the pack, Lerato Makua and Lusanda Dumke will form a new-look loose forward combination with Hele after both played off the bench last weekend, while Roseline Botes comes in for Lindelwa Gwala at hooker, the only injury-enforced change to the team.

Catha Jacobs, who played off the bench against France, will start at lock alongside Booi, with the Saracens player making her first run-on appearance at the tournament.

Bench changes

The replacements also feature a host of new players as Raubenheimer opted to give everyone in the 32-player squad some playing time.

All of front row replacements Yonela Ngxingolo, Micke Gunter and Aziza Mkiva, lock Nompumelelo Mathe, scrumhalf Rumandi Potgieter, midfielder Jakkie Cilliers and outside back Chuma Qawe will be involved for the first time in New Zealand.

“We have always planned to give everyone a run if possible – all 32 players who came here were selected to play when called upon and that has not changed,” said Raubenheimer.

“We had a clear directive on what we wanted to achieve at this World Cup, but unfortunately it did not go our way against Fiji last Sunday. We will now give those players who have not played so far, the opportunity also to show they were worthy of selection.”

Springbok Women:

Eloise Webb, Nomawethu Mabenge, Simamkele Namba, Chumisa Qawe, Nadine Roos, Zenay Jordaan, Tayla Kinsey, Aseza Hele, Lerato Makua, Lusanda Dumke, Catha Jacobs, Nolusindiso Booi (capt), Babalwa Latsha, Roseline Botes, Sanelisiwe Charlie. Bench: Micke Gunter, Yonela Ngxingolo, Azisa Mkiva, Nompumelelo Mathe, Sizophila Solontsi, Rumandi Potgieter, Jakkie Cilliers, Chuma Qawe