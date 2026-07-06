Papier relishes Bok opportunity with Pollard at Loftus

Head coach Rassie Erasmus says it is fitting the pair will take on Scotland after recently beating Glasgow Warriors in a URC semi-final.

Scrumhalf Embrose Papier says his hard work has paid off with his selection for the Springboks to face Scotland this weekend, but that he still has to perform to retain his place.

Papier has 10 caps but has not played for South Africa since 2018.

Through consistent performances at the Bulls over the years, and a United Rugby Championship SA Player of the Season award, he fought his way back into the side this year, helped by some injuries to established scrumhalves.

Return to the Springbok fold

Papier is one of 13 players coming into the Springbok side for their second Nations Championship match, after South Africa beat England 45-21 at Ellis Park last weekend.

He joins nine Bulls teammates as head coach Rassie Erasmus has stacked his team with Bulls players to feature at their franchise’s home ground, Loftus Versfeld.

In 2018, Papier played a string of games on the bench, replacing Faf de Klerk and Ivan van Zyl before his first start against Scotland in Edinburgh.

It is fitting that his return to international rugby eight years later will be against the same opponents.

After naming his team on Monday, Erasmus said it was beneficial that the half-back pairing of Papier and Handré Pollard would face Scotland together after helping the Bulls overcome the heartbreak of their 2024 URC final defeat to Glasgow Warriors by beating the Scottish side in this season’s Edinburgh semi-final.

“I thought he played really well this season,” Erasmus said of Papier.

“Obviously, guys like Faf, Cobus Reinach, Jaden Hendrikse and a few of the well-established guys, even Herschel Jantjies, were part of two World Cups.

“Sometimes [not being selected] is not because someone is not playing well enough, or not of Springbok class. It’s just because some other guys are playing really well.”

Papier to partner with Pollard

Erasmus said there had been some injuries and players losing form recently. Papier, meanwhile, had improved his form.

“It’s nice to have him with the Springboks and get his opportunity at home with Handré.

“Hopefully, that also helps him… he will be with someone he is used to at a field he is familiar with.”

Papier said he was learning a lot in the Springbok camp.

“But I still need to grow and work hard to earn my place here,” the scrumhalf said.

“We all know Handré has a lot of experience. We’ve spent a lot of time together. I’m excited to go into this game with him.

“But we know it will be a challenge for us. The Springbok environment has different calling. We just need to pitch up on the day.”