Bulls coach: Embrose Papier got ‘better and better’ this season

Johan Ackermann says his star scrumhalf has been consistent amid what has at times been a difficult season for the Pretoria union.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann is proud of scrumhalf Embrose Papier’s performances and says he deserves his United Rugby Championship (URC) SA Player of the Season award.

Papier received the award on Thursday after scoring nine tries, delivering five assists, beating 25 defenders, making 15 clean breaks, and kicking well during the regular season.

He was also named in the URC’s Elite XV.

Papier followed that up with a man-of-the-match performance in the Bulls’ 45-14 win over Munster in their quarter-final at Loftus, where he scored two tries.

Papier ‘outstanding’ for Bulls

The explosive scrumhalf, who has earned only nine Test caps to date, the last being in 2018, was invited to this year’s second Springbok alignment camp.

He is expected to make a return to the international stage this upcoming season, especially with Cobus Reinach racing to be fit by the opener against the Barbarians on 20 June, and Morné van den Berg, Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse all out of action.

“We’re proud of Embrose. We had ups and downs as a team. But I think Embrose played consistently well, and as the season progressed, I think he just got better and better,” Ackermann said.

Papier was especially destructive in four matches, scoring a brace of tries against the Lions, Sharks, and Munster twice.

“I think it’s always difficult for any player to do that without the team. So we, as a team, are proud of Embrose’s performance and the fact that he got the award.

“But, you know, there are so many good players in South Africa and I think it could have been anyone. But we’re just proud that the recognition went to Embrose and that the players around him could enjoy it with him. He has been outstanding for us this season.”

Grobbelaar receives praise ahead of milestone match

Ackermann also praised the efforts of Johan Grobbelaar, another member of the URC’s Elite XV.

The hooker will reach 150 caps for the Bulls when they face Glasgow Warriors in their URC semifinal on Saturday.

“It’s a privilege to work with Grobbies. It’s my first year [at the Bulls], but I’ve always admired the way he played, the effort and the commitment that he shows on the field.

“When I started working with him, I saw here is a guy who doesn’t speak a lot, he just puts his heart and soul out for the jersey and for his teammates.”

Ackermann said he was happy for Grobbelaar when he received another call-up to the Springboks for their end-of-year tour last season.

“And he played so well that I think it will be difficult to keep him out of the [Springbok] squad.”